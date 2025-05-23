With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
23-05-2025 | 12:52
High views
2min
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has once again shifted attention to its northern front with Lebanon, citing what it describes as mounting security challenges. 

In response, the Israeli military launched precision strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. 

According to the Israeli army, the strikes hit rocket launch platforms, combat equipment, and infrastructure.

Israeli officials acknowledged that the heavy bombardment late Thursday was aimed, in part, at disrupting Lebanon’s upcoming municipal elections scheduled for Saturday. 

They reportedly intended to deter residents from returning to their villages to vote.

Multiple Israeli military officials confirmed that the operations would continue. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has reportedly increased its deployments and bolstered its capabilities in southern towns and areas near the border.

A security official revealed that the Israeli air force’s campaign is being carried out with U.S. backing. 

According to a security report, the Israeli military has submitted multiple updates to the ceasefire monitoring committee, highlighting several locations where Hezbollah has strengthened its presence. 

The report also claimed that Hezbollah, though weakened compared to its pre-war status, is attempting not only to regain its strength but also to revive financial smuggling operations.

In response to these developments, protests have resurfaced among northern Israeli residents, many of whom refuse to return to their communities as long as the region remains under constant threat.

The Israeli army has announced that it will not withdraw from the five positions it currently holds in Lebanon and plans to further expand its deployment and reinforce its forces, citing growing security challenges.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
