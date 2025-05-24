Lebanese Interior Ministry: 131 complaints filed by early afternoon in municipal elections

24-05-2025 | 06:22
Lebanese Interior Ministry: 131 complaints filed by early afternoon in municipal elections
Lebanese Interior Ministry: 131 complaints filed by early afternoon in municipal elections

The Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Ministry announced that a total of 131 complaints had been filed by around 1 p.m. during the ongoing municipal and mukhtar elections. 

Authorities continue to follow up on the reported violations as part of efforts to ensure the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.
 

