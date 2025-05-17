Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

Lebanon News
17-05-2025 | 07:48
High views
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
2min
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on Arab states to intensify pressure on the international community to compel Israel to cease its attacks and fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory.

Speaking during the Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Salam emphasized Lebanon's commitment to a foreign policy based on non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, and similarly, rejecting any foreign interference in its own domestic matters.

"We urge Arab nations to press the international community to force Israel to halt its aggression and to withdraw immediately and entirely from all Lebanese land," Salam said.

He also affirmed Lebanon's support for the Palestinian people, saying, "Lebanon remains committed to supporting the Palestinian cause, and we affirm our steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, and our rejection of any attempts to displace them."

The prime minister also signaled Lebanon's willingness to work with Damascus to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and stressed ongoing efforts to control the Lebanese-Syrian border and prevent smuggling activities.

"Lebanon is prepared to cooperate with Syria for the safe return of displaced Syrians," he stated, reaffirming his government's broader strategy to restore stability along the country's frontiers.

