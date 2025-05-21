Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
21-05-2025 | 07:34
High views
Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon
Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Wednesday with Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh to review the latest developments.

Talks focused on preparations for the final phase of the municipal and mukhtar elections, scheduled for Saturday in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates.

