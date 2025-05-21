News
Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
21-05-2025 | 07:34
Interior Minister discusses with Berri developments ahead of final round of municipal elections in South Lebanon
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met on Wednesday with Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh to review the latest developments.
Talks focused on preparations for the final phase of the municipal and mukhtar elections, scheduled for Saturday in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates.
Lebanon News
Interior
Minister
Ahmad al-Hajjar
Nabih Berri
Developments
Municipal
Elections
South Lebanon
Next
Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
Previous
