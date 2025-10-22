40 African migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: Judiciary

Forty migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were found dead on Wednesday following a shipwreck off Tunisia while 30 were rescued, a judicial spokesman told AFP.



"Initial investigations indicate that there were 70 people on board the vessel," said Walid Chtabri, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Mahdia.



"Forty bodies, including infants, were recovered, and 30 people were rescued," Chtabri added. "They were all from countries in sub-Saharan Africa."



