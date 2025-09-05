Disarmament plan hinges on resources, not deadlines: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI on Friday that the plan the Lebanese army will present does not include specific timelines, since implementation depends on its logistical resources, operational capacity, and conditions on the ground.



The sources noted that the army cannot commit itself to fixed deadlines.



They also denied claims that the disarmament plan would begin in Beirut, stressing that no area can be addressed before operations in the south are completed.