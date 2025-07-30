Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance

The media office of Lebanon’s Supreme Judicial Council issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that the council has finalized and approved its draft of judicial appointments and transfers, following two months of intensive deliberations.



The statement noted that this decision follows up on the council’s April 15, 2025 announcement, in which it called on judges to support the council’s new direction by upholding judicial integrity and reviving judicial work.



At that time, the council had also approved objective criteria for judicial appointments and transfers, and issued partial appointments for heads of chambers at the Court of Cassation and chief judges in the provinces.



After almost daily meetings that began on June 2, the council completed a comprehensive judicial reshuffle affecting 524 judges.



The final draft, approved in a session held on July 30, 2025, was the result of unanimous agreement among council members. The council emphasized that the process remained free of external interference and was based entirely on objective standards.



The council stated it will closely monitor the performance of the newly assigned judges over a short period of no more than six months. Judges who fail to meet their duties and uphold their judicial oath will face consequences accordingly.



The draft decree has been officially submitted to the Minister of Justice, in line with the legal process, which requires that relevant authorities only receive the document once it has been completed and signed by the council.



The new appointments are set to take effect at the beginning of the upcoming judicial year on September 16, 2025.



The Supreme Judicial Council expressed hope that this reform will pave the way for a more effective and productive judiciary, aimed at holding violators accountable, delivering justice, and restoring public trust in the judicial system. It reiterated that judges' performance will remain under review and that appropriate action will be taken when necessary.