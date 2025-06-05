Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador David Hale at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain El-Tineh.



The meeting included a broad discussion on developments in Lebanon, the region, and the latest political updates.



Berri also met with the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro. Their talks focused on the latest field developments in the south, particularly within UNIFIL’s area of operations.



The Speaker later met with Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj, with discussions covering general affairs and matters related to the telecommunications sector.