Speaker Berri holds meetings in Ain al-Tineh, calls for joint parliamentary session

28-07-2025 | 08:41
Speaker Berri holds meetings in Ain al-Tineh, calls for joint parliamentary session
Speaker Berri holds meetings in Ain al-Tineh, calls for joint parliamentary session

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received former Prime Minister Hassan Diab at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, where the two discussed recent political developments and the current situation in the country.

Berri also met with the Ambassador of Egypt to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa. The meeting touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as political and security updates and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Separately, Speaker Berri called for a meeting of the Parliament Bureau to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29.

He also invited the Finance and Budget; Administration and Justice; National Defense, Interior, and Municipalities; Public Works, Transport, Energy, and Water; National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning; and Media and Telecommunications committees to a joint session at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30. 

The session will address several legislative proposals, including a draft law to amend Law No. 48 dated September 7, 2017, on public-private partnerships; a proposal to include contractors at the Ministry of Information under the retirement law; and a draft law allowing the Beirut Municipality to authorize energy production.

