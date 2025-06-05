Lebanese Army uncovers and dismantles surveillance device in Yaroun, South Lebanon

The Army Command announced that on June 5, 2025, as part of ongoing engineering survey operations in southern areas, a specialized military unit discovered a concealed surveillance device equipped with a camera in the outskirts of Yaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district.



The unit dismantled the device.

The Army Command reiterated its call for citizens to stay away from suspicious objects, avoid touching them, and report them to the nearest military center for their safety.