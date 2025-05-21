Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia

Iran's parliament approved a 20-year strategic partnership on Wednesday between Moscow and Tehran, state media reported. The agreement represents a deepening of bilateral ties including closer defense cooperation.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed the strategic partnership document on January 17.



The Russian legislative branch approved the pact in April. While the agreement does not include a mutual defense clause, it says both countries will work together against common military threats, develop their military-technical cooperation, and take part in joint exercises.





