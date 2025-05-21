Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia

World News
21-05-2025 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia

Iran's parliament approved a 20-year strategic partnership on Wednesday between Moscow and Tehran, state media reported. The agreement represents a deepening of bilateral ties including closer defense cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed the strategic partnership document on January 17.

The Russian legislative branch approved the pact in April. While the agreement does not include a mutual defense clause, it says both countries will work together against common military threats, develop their military-technical cooperation, and take part in joint exercises.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Parliament

Strategic

Pact

Russia

LBCI Next
Asked if he would run for US president, Donald Trump Jr says 'you never know'
US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-16

Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-03-07

Philippines says to sign troops pact with Canada as defense ties deepen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:46

Asked if he would run for US president, Donald Trump Jr says 'you never know'

LBCI
World News
04:24

US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

UK pauses trade negotiations with Israel, summons envoy over Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16

Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

UK pledges over $5 million in aid to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Lebanese army raids homes in Younine after fatal election-related shooting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Gunfire in Shatila: Drug dispute leaves one dead during Beirut elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas lands in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Public Works Minister launches national road rehabilitation plan in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

No exit until 'Hamas falls': Israel escalates war in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon’s municipal elections cost $8 million: Could electronic voting be the solution?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More