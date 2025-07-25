Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs

Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 05:11
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs

Israeli reconnaissance drones flew at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Lebanon News

Israel

Drones

Beirut

Suburbs

