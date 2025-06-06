News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese FM condemns Israeli strikes on Thursday night
Lebanon News
06-06-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese FM condemns Israeli strikes on Thursday night
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji extended Eid al-Adha greetings to all Lebanese, and especially to the Muslim community, expressing hope that the occasion would serve as a lasting inspiration for sacrifice in the service of Lebanon.
In a message posted on his X account, Raji said, "I hope what this holiday symbolizes, sacrifice and devotion, will always push us to give for Lebanon, despite pain and hardship."
He also expressed wishes for peace and reassurance to prevail, along with wisdom and faith in the state "to protect the nation from storms."
The foreign minister has intensified his diplomatic outreach since Thursday night, contacting concerned countries to convey Lebanon's condemnation of the latest Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburb and the southern town of Ain Qana.
Rajji reiterated Lebanon's call for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and for Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
FM
Youssef Rajji
Israeli
Strikes
Next
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
0
Lebanon News
16:11
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:11
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-03
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
Lebanon News
2025-05-03
Walid Joumblatt condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanese Health Ministry: Three people injured in South Lebanon's Ain Qana
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanese Health Ministry: Three people injured in South Lebanon's Ain Qana
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
6
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More