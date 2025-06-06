Lebanese FM condemns Israeli strikes on Thursday night

Lebanon News
06-06-2025 | 05:59
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanese FM condemns Israeli strikes on Thursday night
0min
Lebanese FM condemns Israeli strikes on Thursday night

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji extended Eid al-Adha greetings to all Lebanese, and especially to the Muslim community, expressing hope that the occasion would serve as a lasting inspiration for sacrifice in the service of Lebanon.

In a message posted on his X account, Raji said, "I hope what this holiday symbolizes, sacrifice and devotion, will always push us to give for Lebanon, despite pain and hardship."

He also expressed wishes for peace and reassurance to prevail, along with wisdom and faith in the state "to protect the nation from storms."

The foreign minister has intensified his diplomatic outreach since Thursday night, contacting concerned countries to convey Lebanon's condemnation of the latest Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburb and the southern town of Ain Qana.

Rajji reiterated Lebanon's call for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and for Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
