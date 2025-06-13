Government sources to LBCI: Army committed to national principles, war decisions rest with the state

Government sources to LBCI: Army committed to national principles, war decisions rest with the state
Government sources to LBCI: Army committed to national principles, war decisions rest with the state

Sources at the Grand Serail told LBCI that the Lebanese Army is the party engaging in communications, reaffirming Lebanon’s commitment to its national principles and its refusal to be drawn into any confrontation.
The same sources emphasized that the government affirms that the decision to go to war or make peace lies solely in the hands of the state.

