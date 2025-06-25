Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-06-2025 | 05:27

0min
Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believed that "great progress" was being made to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made," said Trump, suggesting the U.S. strikes on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Donald Trump

Progress

Israel

Ceasefire

Gaza

