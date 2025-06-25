News
Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-06-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says 'great progress being made on Gaza'
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he believed that "great progress" was being made to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
"I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made," said Trump, suggesting the U.S. strikes on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Donald Trump
Progress
Israel
Ceasefire
Gaza
Next
Hamas says Gaza ceasefire talks 'intensified in recent hours'
Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says
Previous
