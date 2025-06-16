The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Monday there was "no indication of a physical attack" on the underground section of Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment site following Israeli strikes that destroyed the plant's above-ground section.



"There has been no indication of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall containing part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant and the main Fuel Enrichment Plant," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement to an extraordinary board session.



"However, the loss of power to the cascade hall may have damaged the centrifuges there," he added.



AFP