Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre

Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 01:41
High views
Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre
0min
Three security officers stabbed during football match brawl in Tyre

A violent altercation broke out during a football match at the Rest House complex in Tyre, resulting in the stabbing of two army officers and one General Security officer. The incident involved the use of sharp objects, and all three victims were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

The assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction, prompting a swift security response.

The Lebanese Army imposed a security cordon around the area and deployed an armored unit to the nearby town of Qana in pursuit of two additional suspects believed to have been involved in the attack. Raids were also carried out in the towns of Haouch and Hanouiyeh as part of the ongoing search.

