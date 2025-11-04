News
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
Lebanon Economy
04-11-2025 | 03:20
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the price of 95- and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 6,000, diesel increased by LBP 12,000, while gas dropped by LBP 1,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,404,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,444,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,340,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000
