Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the price of 95- and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 6,000, diesel increased by LBP 12,000, while gas dropped by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,404,000

* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,444,000

* Diesel: LBP 1,340,000

* Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000