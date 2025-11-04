Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

Lebanon Economy
04-11-2025 | 03:20
High views
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly
0min
Lebanon sees new fuel price hike as gas drops slightly

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the price of 95- and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 6,000, diesel increased by LBP 12,000, while gas dropped by LBP 1,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,404,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,444,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,340,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,060,000

Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
