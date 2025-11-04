UN chief urges end to 'nightmare of violence' in Sudan

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Tuesday for a halt to the violence in Sudan and warned the crisis in the country was rapidly worsening.

The U.N. secretary-general called on the warring parties to "come to the negotiating table, bring an end to this nightmare of violence -- now," adding "the horrifying crisis in Sudan... is spiralling out of control."

AFP

