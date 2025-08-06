Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Touline, injuries reported

Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 07:38
0min
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Touline, injuries reported

An Israeli airstrike targeted a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese town of Touline on Wednesday, according to initial reports. 

Local sources indicated that the strike resulted in injuries, with one person killed, though the exact number and severity remain unclear.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

Target

Motorcycle

South Lebanon

Touline

Injuries

Cabinet to resume discussions on August 5 agenda item in Thursday session
Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for flights between August 8 and 11
