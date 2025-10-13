Trump to Axios: Gaza deal might by my biggest accomplishment

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 23:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to Axios: Gaza deal might by my biggest accomplishment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to Axios: Gaza deal might by my biggest accomplishment

U.S. President Donald Trump told Axios in a phone interview from Air Force One en route to Israel that the Gaza peace deal "could be the biggest thing I was ever involved in."

He said the range of countries that will be in attendance in Egypt signals the world is united around his plan.

Trump claimed he wouldn't have been able to reach the deal in Gaza if he hadn't ordered the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

US

Israel

Gaza

Deal

Accomplishment

LBCI Next
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-09

Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53

Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16

Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Iran's Araghchi says Tehran will not respond to language of pressure over its nuclear work

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas will not govern post-war Gaza: Hamas source close to negotiating committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More