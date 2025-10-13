Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 00:19
Hamas armed wing publishes names of 20 surviving Gaza hostages to be freed

Hamas' armed wing on Monday published a list of 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza who are expected to be freed as part of a deal reached with Israel.

The hostages named by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel are among 48 captives -- both living and deceased -- held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.


