LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 03:36
High views
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday
0min
LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

LBCI has learned that newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa is set to arrive in Beirut on Friday. He is expected to meet with Lebanon’s three top officials on Monday in his first round of official visits.

According to the sources, Issa will not be carrying any Israeli response related to the ongoing negotiation file between Lebanon and Israel during this initial round of meetings.

