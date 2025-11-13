Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted

13-11-2025 | 11:31
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted

After Thursday's Cabinet session, Information Minister Paul Morcos said that “most items on the agenda were approved,” noting that Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced the family allowance for public sector employees has been increased 20-fold.

Morcos also said there were concerns that amendments to the election law in parliament might come too late for the voter registration deadline. As a result, a proposal was made to allow expatriates to submit registration requests after the deadline.

He added, “We are waiting to finalize a precise formula to guarantee the rights of non-residents without violating the law.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Paul Morcos

Yassine Jaber

Public Sector

Elections

