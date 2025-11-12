News
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
World News
12-11-2025 | 07:33
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
A Palestinian rights group was on Wednesday refused permission to appeal a ruling that Britain lawfully allowed F-35 fighter jet components to be indirectly exported to Israel, despite accepting they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.
Al-Haq, a group based in the West Bank, unsuccessfully challenged Britain's Department for Business and Trade over its decision last year to exempt F-35 parts when it suspended export licences for arms that could be used in the conflict in Gaza.
The group last month asked the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge a lower court ruling that found Britain's decision was lawful and dismissed Al-Haq's challenge.
The Court of Appeal refused permission, saying in its ruling that it was a matter for the government to decide whether national security issues relating to the supply of F-35 components outweighed an assessment that Israel was not committed to complying with international humanitarian law.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Britain
Israel
F-35
Gaza
