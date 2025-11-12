Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media

Middle East News
12-11-2025 | 12:48
Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army for the Arab media, 'reassured' followers on X that he remains in his position and continues to carry out his duties.

Adraee wrote: “Relax. I am still here, still speaking on behalf of the Israeli army to the Arab media, and still performing my duties in service of my army and my country.”

He acknowledged that every individual eventually reaches a day when they conclude their mission, noting that the same will happen for him “in time.” He added that when that day comes, he will personally announce it through his platforms.

Adraee concluded his message by thanking the public for the overwhelming interaction.
⭕️نعم، لكلِّ إنسانٍ يومٌ يُنهي فيه مهمتَه وسيحين ذلك اليوم بالنسبة إلي أيضًا لكن بعد وقتٍ. وحين يحين الوقت، سأُعلن ذلك بنفسي عبر… pic.twitter.com/EaMa4nXYL1

 

— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 12, 2025

