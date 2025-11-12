News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Middle East News
12-11-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army for the Arab media, 'reassured' followers on X that he remains in his position and continues to carry out his duties.
Adraee wrote: “Relax. I am still here, still speaking on behalf of the Israeli army to the Arab media, and still performing my duties in service of my army and my country.”
He acknowledged that every individual eventually reaches a day when they conclude their mission, noting that the same will happen for him “in time.” He added that when that day comes, he will personally announce it through his platforms.
Adraee concluded his message by thanking the public for the overwhelming interaction.
⭕️نعم، لكلِّ إنسانٍ يومٌ يُنهي فيه مهمتَه وسيحين ذلك اليوم بالنسبة إلي أيضًا لكن بعد وقتٍ. وحين يحين الوقت، سأُعلن ذلك بنفسي عبر…
pic.twitter.com/EaMa4nXYL1
— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee)
November 12, 2025
Middle East News
Adraee:
‘Relax,’
still
still
Israeli
spokesperson
media
Next
Saudi Arabia to host investment summit during bin Salman's Washington visit: Reuters
Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-10-24
Israeli army completes largest drill on Lebanese border since war began, claims Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27
A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
Middle East News
11:29
Syrian President: US administration agrees Syria deserves a chance for stability
Middle East News
11:29
Syrian President: US administration agrees Syria deserves a chance for stability
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
Lebanon News
08:57
Lebanese Finance Minister meets Syrian counterpart to discuss ways to enhance cooperation
0
Middle East News
08:49
IAEA report: Verification of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile “significantly delayed”
Middle East News
08:49
IAEA report: Verification of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile “significantly delayed”
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
Lebanon News
04:51
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
2
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:39
5.9-magnitude earthquake in Cyprus felt in parts of Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
Lebanon News
06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
4
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
Lebanon News
04:01
Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes
5
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
Lebanon News
02:07
Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend
6
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
Lebanon News
07:28
Activity along the Blue Line: UNIFIL reports Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
08:21
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Lebanon News
08:21
President Aoun: Parliamentary elections will be held on time; Army doing a tremendous job in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More