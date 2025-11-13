News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
Anne-Claire Legendre, the political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed France’s “strong support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to implement reforms and advance negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”
During her meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, she stressed that “Paris views an agreement with the IMF as a key step toward restoring Lebanon’s financial and economic stability.”
Prime Minister Salam said reforms are “a national choice before being an international commitment,” adding that the government is working diligently to complete essential measures, including the financial gap bill, which is nearing completion and will soon be submitted to parliament, along with efforts to strengthen financial controls.
The meeting also addressed the situation in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks. Salam highlighted the need to “end this escalation, which threatens regional stability and hinders national recovery efforts.”
Legendre confirmed that “France stands with Lebanon and is working with international partners to help stabilize the south.”
Lebanon News
France
Lebanon
Anne-Claire Legendre
Emmanuel Macron
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Nawaf Salam
Next
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
Lebanon News
12:20
US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted
Lebanon News
11:31
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves most agenda items, public sector family allowance boosted
0
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10:51
Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections
0
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-23
Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes
0
World News
2025-10-20
Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims celebrating canonization of seven new saints
World News
2025-10-20
Pope Francis welcomes pilgrims celebrating canonization of seven new saints
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Could ISIS fighters flee to Lebanon? Security agencies assess as Syria steps up operations
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
3
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:28
Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon
4
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
Middle East News
12:48
Avichay Adraee: ‘Relax,’ i’m still here and still the Israeli army spokesperson for Arab media
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Cuts to UNRWA programs push Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to the brink
6
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:02
Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More