France pledges support for Lebanon's reforms amid IMF talks

Lebanon News
13-11-2025 | 09:25
High views
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks
2min
France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks

Anne-Claire Legendre, the political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, reaffirmed France’s “strong support for the Lebanese government’s efforts to implement reforms and advance negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

During her meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, she stressed that “Paris views an agreement with the IMF as a key step toward restoring Lebanon’s financial and economic stability.”

Prime Minister Salam said reforms are “a national choice before being an international commitment,” adding that the government is working diligently to complete essential measures, including the financial gap bill, which is nearing completion and will soon be submitted to parliament, along with efforts to strengthen financial controls.

The meeting also addressed the situation in southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks. Salam highlighted the need to “end this escalation, which threatens regional stability and hinders national recovery efforts.”

Legendre confirmed that “France stands with Lebanon and is working with international partners to help stabilize the south.”

Lebanon News

France

Lebanon

Anne-Claire Legendre

Emmanuel Macron

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Nawaf Salam

