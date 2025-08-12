Lebanese FM discusses with French chargé d'affaires France's support and UNIFIL mandate

12-08-2025 | 05:51
Lebanese FM discusses with French charg&eacute; d&#39;affaires France&#39;s support and UNIFIL mandate
0min
Lebanese FM discusses with French chargé d'affaires France's support and UNIFIL mandate

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with French chargé d'affaires Bruno Pereira da Silva, who reaffirmed France's support for the Lebanese government's decision to keep all weapons under the state's authority. 

Pereira da Silva also extended condolences for the Lebanese soldiers killed in last week's munitions depot explosion in South Lebanon.

Talks also addressed the upcoming renewal of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate and potential challenges that could affect the process this year.

Rajji later received Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Stephanie McCollum for a farewell visit marking the end of her tenure. The meeting reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations across all sectors.

The minister thanked McCollum for Canada's support to Lebanon and for her efforts during her time in Beirut to bolster ties between the two countries, wishing her success in her new posting.

