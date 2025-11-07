News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
World News
07-11-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
The United States on Friday accused Iran of plotting to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, in what would be the latest attempt to take the two countries' conflict to another region.
"The plot was contained and does not pose a current threat," a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
US
Iran
Plot
Kill
Israeli
Ambassador
Mexico
Next
UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president
Trump vows new plan if Supreme Court blocks tariffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:39
Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador
World News
10:39
Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador
0
World News
2025-10-07
Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum
World News
2025-10-07
Mexico seeking deal with US to avoid 25% tariffs on trucks: Sheinbaum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12
Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:39
Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador
World News
10:39
Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador
0
World News
10:01
US snubs UN meeting on its human rights record
World News
10:01
US snubs UN meeting on its human rights record
0
World News
09:29
Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants
World News
09:29
Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants
0
World News
09:24
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
World News
09:24
UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-17
At least 50 Sudanese refugees dead in Libya shipwreck: IOM
World News
2025-09-17
At least 50 Sudanese refugees dead in Libya shipwreck: IOM
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
Lebanon News
2025-09-28
MP Samy Gemayel: Hezbollah’s weapons block statehood and intimidate citizens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
0
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:52
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:38
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
Lebanon News
13:38
LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south
2
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
Lebanon News
11:59
Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States
3
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Middle East News
13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details
5
Lebanon News
14:38
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
Lebanon News
14:38
UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint
6
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
8
Middle East News
13:16
Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
13:16
Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More