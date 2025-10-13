French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 02:43
High views
French president says peace 'possible' for Israel, Gaza with hostage release

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed the release by Hamas of Israeli hostages still alive in the Gaza strip, saying with their release "peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region."

"I share the joy of the families and of the Israeli people as seven hostages have just been handed over to the Red Cross," Macron wrote on X after arriving in Egypt for a summit on Gaza.

In total, 20 living hostages are set to be returned to Israel on Monday morning.



AFP
 
