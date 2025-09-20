News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
20-09-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to "open a new page" with the group, a striking appeal that overshadowed a 40-minute speech and signaled a possible softening after years of hostility.
The remarks marked a notable shift from the fiery rhetoric that defined Hezbollah's relationship with Saudi Arabia throughout the past decade, particularly during the Gulf conflict with Yemen's Houthi movement. Qassem framed his call within a broader context, naming Israel as Hezbollah's sole enemy and insisting the group's weapons are aimed only at Israel.
The timing of the appeal follows a series of setbacks for Hezbollah in Israel's recent war, which weakened the group's regional and domestic standing. It also comes in the wake of Israel's attack on Qatar and a series of Saudi-Iranian contacts in Riyadh and on the sidelines of the emergency summit in Doha.
While Saudi Arabia has issued no public response, sources told LBCI that Riyadh remains committed to Lebanon's stability and prosperity, approaching relations on a state-to-state basis.
A U.S. official cited by LBCI said the Saudi stance reflects continued support for President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese state, while reiterating that weapons must remain exclusively under government control to ensure a secure and sovereign Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Shifting
Regional
Dynamics
Hezbollah
Saudi Arabia
Next
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
2025-09-19
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
0
World News
2025-04-21
Transfer of pope's body to St Peter's Basilica possibly Wednesday: Vatican
World News
2025-04-21
Transfer of pope's body to St Peter's Basilica possibly Wednesday: Vatican
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
2
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
Lebanon News
06:54
Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says
3
Lebanon News
06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
Lebanon News
06:19
Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker
4
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
Lebanon News
10:03
Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun
6
Lebanon News
03:54
Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say
Lebanon News
03:54
Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More