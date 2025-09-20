Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

20-09-2025 | 12:50
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'
2min
Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to "open a new page" with the group, a striking appeal that overshadowed a 40-minute speech and signaled a possible softening after years of hostility.

The remarks marked a notable shift from the fiery rhetoric that defined Hezbollah's relationship with Saudi Arabia throughout the past decade, particularly during the Gulf conflict with Yemen's Houthi movement. Qassem framed his call within a broader context, naming Israel as Hezbollah's sole enemy and insisting the group's weapons are aimed only at Israel.

The timing of the appeal follows a series of setbacks for Hezbollah in Israel's recent war, which weakened the group's regional and domestic standing. It also comes in the wake of Israel's attack on Qatar and a series of Saudi-Iranian contacts in Riyadh and on the sidelines of the emergency summit in Doha.

While Saudi Arabia has issued no public response, sources told LBCI that Riyadh remains committed to Lebanon's stability and prosperity, approaching relations on a state-to-state basis. 

A U.S. official cited by LBCI said the Saudi stance reflects continued support for President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese state, while reiterating that weapons must remain exclusively under government control to ensure a secure and sovereign Lebanon.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
