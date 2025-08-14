President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust

President Joseph Aoun chaired a judicial meeting attended by Justice Minister Adel Nassar, Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Souheil Abboud, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar, and the newly appointed public prosecutors named under the recent judicial appointments and transfers.



Addressing the attendees, Aoun said: “You now bear the responsibility of justice and enforcing the law on all citizens without discrimination or exception. Do not deviate from the truth, no matter the circumstances or pressures.”



He stated that “the law is above everyone, and its application must be fair and equitable for all — from the highest officials to the simplest citizens,” urging them: “Be close to the people and their concerns, and work to restore citizens’ trust in justice through your honest and transparent performance.”



Aoun added: “Lebanon today is in dire need of genuine justice that rebuilds trust in institutions and protects human dignity.”