President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
Lebanon News
14-08-2025 | 08:41
President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
President Joseph Aoun chaired a judicial meeting attended by Justice Minister Adel Nassar, Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Souheil Abboud, Public Prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar, and the newly appointed public prosecutors named under the recent judicial appointments and transfers.
Addressing the attendees, Aoun said: “You now bear the responsibility of justice and enforcing the law on all citizens without discrimination or exception. Do not deviate from the truth, no matter the circumstances or pressures.”
He stated that “the law is above everyone, and its application must be fair and equitable for all — from the highest officials to the simplest citizens,” urging them: “Be close to the people and their concerns, and work to restore citizens’ trust in justice through your honest and transparent performance.”
Aoun added: “Lebanon today is in dire need of genuine justice that rebuilds trust in institutions and protects human dignity.”
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
President Joseph Aoun urges judicial integrity during visit to Justice Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
President Aoun praises municipal election success, urges 'teamwork' among new officials
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
President Aoun praises municipal election success, urges 'teamwork' among new officials
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
President Aoun calls for true partnership with diaspora, urges their involvement in reconstruction and major projects
Lebanon News
2025-08-08
President Aoun calls for true partnership with diaspora, urges their involvement in reconstruction and major projects
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
0
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
0
Lebanon News
08:41
President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
Lebanon News
08:41
President Aoun urges new prosecutors to uphold justice equally and restore public trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: US guarantees pending, Hezbollah's position reiterated in Barrack-Berri meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
2
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
4
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
6
Lebanon News
09:56
Lebanese Army Commander meets officials from Italy and US
Lebanon News
09:56
Lebanese Army Commander meets officials from Italy and US
7
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Minister of Economy: Kuwait grants $1.5 million for detailed studies to build new grain silos
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Minister of Economy: Kuwait grants $1.5 million for detailed studies to build new grain silos
8
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
