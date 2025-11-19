President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission

19-11-2025 | 03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, offering his condolences for the two soldiers killed during a raid on drug traffickers in Baalbek Tuesday night, and wishing a swift recovery to the wounded soldiers.

Aoun said the army is once again “paying with the lives of its soldiers” to protect Lebanese society from drug networks and to uphold the rule of law. He noted that the two soldiers join “a long line of comrades” who have sacrificed their lives in service, underscoring the military’s determination — alongside other security agencies — to keep enforcing the law, pursuing criminals, reducing crime, protecting the borders, and asserting state authority.

He added: “Nothing will deter the army from performing its national duty — not suspicious campaigns, nor incitement, nor attempts to cast doubt from any party, whether domestic or foreign.”
 

