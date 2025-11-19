Avichay Adraee claims Israeli strikes killed two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson for Arabic media, claimed in a post on X that two Hezbollah members were killed in separate Israeli strikes in South Lebanon.



According to Adraee, ''The first strike took place on Tuesday morning in the Bint Jbeil area, where Israeli forces targeted a fighter who he said was attempting to rebuild Hezbollah’s military capabilities.''



He added that '''a second strike in Blida killed a member who had been monitoring Israeli troop movements.''



Adraee said ''The individuals’ activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon'', adding that the Israeli army ''will continue operating to remove any threat and protect the State of Israel.”