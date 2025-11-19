News
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli strikes killed two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
19-11-2025 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli strikes killed two Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson for Arabic media, claimed in a post on X that two Hezbollah members were killed in separate Israeli strikes in South Lebanon.
According to Adraee, ''The first strike took place on Tuesday morning in the Bint Jbeil area, where Israeli forces targeted a fighter who he said was attempting to rebuild Hezbollah’s military capabilities.''
He added that '''a second strike in Blida killed a member who had been monitoring Israeli troop movements.''
Adraee said ''The individuals’ activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon'', adding that the Israeli army ''will continue operating to remove any threat and protect the State of Israel.”
Lebanon News
Adraee
claims
Israeli
strikes
killed
Hezbollah
members
South
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon’s Public Works Minister calls for private sector role to boost state revenues at Beirut 1 conference
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Previous
