UNIFIL Commander tours South Lebanon, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

The new commander of the United Nations peacekeeping force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Diodato Abagnara reaffirmed the mission's commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army in maintaining security and protecting residents in the south.



Speaking during a protocol visit to South Lebanon Governor Mansour Daou at the Sidon Serail, Abagnara stressed his presence is aimed at strengthening the foundations of peace and stability in the region.



“I thank the local authorities in the south for their cooperation and support, which enable us to perform our role as required,” he said. “We must all work together as one team to achieve our main goal, security and stability in the south.”



Responding to a question about UNIFIL’s priorities following the mission’s mandate renewal, Abagnara said the Security Council is holding consultations on the matter, but the mission’s role remains clear: “to record and document all violations and implement U.N. Resolution 1701.”



At the end of the visit, Abagnara presented Governor Daou with a commemorative photo bearing the United Nations emblem.