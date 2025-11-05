Trump: We may work on a plan for nuclear disarmament with Russia and China

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he might work with China and Russia on a nuclear disarmament plan, without providing further details.



Speaking at the U.S. Business Forum in Miami, Trump said, “We have our nuclear arrangements; we are the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit because it’s terrible.”



He added, “Russia is second. China is third, far behind us, but they will catch up in four or five years.”



Trump continued, “We may work on a nuclear disarmament plan—the three of us. We’ll see if it works.”



