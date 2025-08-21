News
Sources to LBCI: Palestinian factions in Borj El Brajneh camp to begin handing over heavy weapons
Sources informed LBCI that the process of handing over Palestinian weapons from the Borj El Brajneh refugee camp is expected to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The operation will cover medium and heavy weapons, in what is seen as a significant step toward strengthening security and state authority.
Lebanon News
