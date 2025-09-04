Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

News Bulletin Reports
04-09-2025 | 13:13
High views
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids
2min
Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In recent hours, Israel has expanded its targeting of what it calls engineering equipment used by Hezbollah in attempts to rebuild its military infrastructure, according to the Israeli army.

Notably, one of these strikes destroyed a gathering of such equipment in Ansariyeh, a town in the Sidon district, located dozens of kilometers from the border area. 

Most of the attacks on this equipment, however, occur in the border zone, specifically within a range extending from the border line up to a maximum depth of three kilometers from the Blue Line.

In two statements issued on Wednesday, the Israeli army reported attacks targeting engineering equipment in Ansariyeh, Yaroun, and Rab el-Thalathine, claiming these activities violated agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

The army said the site in Ansariyeh was used by Hezbollah to store engineering equipment intended to rebuild the group and carry out what it called “terrorist plans.”

Local, regional, and international observers of the south generally interpret these strikes on engineering equipment—especially in the border zone—as Israel’s effort to maintain a buffer zone along the border, up to three kilometers deep, and to prevent any reconstruction activity within that area.

Lebanese security sources said they believe the strike on the Ansariyeh site may have been intended as a strong message to those possessing such equipment not to move it into the border area. They added it could also be related to equipment that previously left the site and operated in the border zone, where it had already been targeted.

