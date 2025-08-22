Lebanese army denies claims of cover-up in UNIFIL soldier’s death

The Lebanese army said a social media account “hostile” to Lebanon circulated false claims that an army officer covered up the involvement of individuals in the killing of a UNIFIL peacekeeper in December 2022.



The army emphasized that its officers perform their national duties with integrity and professionalism across all regions. It added that the officer in question played a key role in coordinating with UNIFIL and investigating the incident, as part of ongoing close cooperation with the U.N. mission.



The army also criticized Israel, accusing it of daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty, occupying Lebanese territory, and spreading false information, actions it said aim to destabilize Lebanon.