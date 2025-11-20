News
UNIFIL says it recorded more than 10,000 violations north of the Blue Line since last year
Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 17:10
UNIFIL says it recorded more than 10,000 violations north of the Blue Line since last year
UNIFIL announced on X on Thursday that it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli aerial and ground violations north of the Blue Line since the cessation of hostilities agreement last year.
According to the peacekeeping mission, its monitors recorded over 7,500 aerial violations and around 2,500 ground violations during that period.
UNIFIL added that its teams also discovered more than 360 abandoned weapons caches, which were handed over to the Lebanese Army for inspection and disposal.
