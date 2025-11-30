News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Lebanon News
30-11-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Pope Leo XIV arrived in Beirut on Sunday, marking the start of a highly anticipated official visit to Lebanon.
President Joseph Aoun, First Lady, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri arrived at the airport, where they are set to formally welcome Pope Leon as part of the official reception ceremony.
Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal and Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi were among the officials to arrive at Beirut’s airport to receive the pontiff.
Lebanon News
Pope Leon XIV
Beirut
Visit
Lebanon
Next
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
US Embassy in Beirut to close December 1–2 for Pope Leo XIV’s visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
0
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
0
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Houthi media says Israeli strike targeted Yemen detention facility
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
2
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
4
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
6
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
7
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
8
Middle East News
05:40
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
Middle East News
05:40
Netanyahu officially asks Israeli president for pardon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More