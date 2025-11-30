Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit

30-11-2025
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Beirut on Sunday, marking the start of a highly anticipated official visit to Lebanon.

President Joseph Aoun, First Lady, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri arrived at the airport, where they are set to formally welcome Pope Leon as part of the official reception ceremony.

Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal and Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi were among the officials to arrive at Beirut’s airport to receive the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
