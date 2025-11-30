News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
30-11-2025 | 11:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
President Joseph Aoun welcomed Pope Leo XIV upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, delivering a speech that underscored Lebanon’s spiritual, historical, and cultural significance.
Aoun began by telling the pontiff: “I welcome you to this country, small in size yet great in its message — Lebanon, which has always been a land that brings together faith and freedom, difference and unity, pain and hope.”
The president emphasized that the Pope was not visiting an ordinary country but “a land marked by the footsteps of sacred history. Lebanon has been mentioned many times in the Holy Scriptures as a symbol of elevation, steadfastness, and holiness.”
Highlighting Lebanon’s unique spiritual heritage, Aoun continued: “Lebanon is not merely a historic land but the homeland of great saints, among them Saint Charbel. This is the Lebanon that welcomes you today, Your Holiness — a Lebanon that was formed because of freedom and for its sake, not for the sake of any single religion, sect, or group.”
Addressing Lebanon’s delicate sectarian balance, the president warned that the country’s stability is vital to the region: “If the Christian disappears from Lebanon, the equation of the nation collapses and its justice falls. If the Muslim disappears, the balance of the nation is disturbed and its moderation fades. If Lebanon is disrupted or altered, the alternative will inevitably be new fault lines in our region and the world — between all forms of extremism, intellectual, material, and even violent.”
Aoun concluded with an emotional appeal regarding the suffering present across Lebanon and the region: “In our land today, and throughout our region, there is much oppression and many who are wounded. Their wounds await your blessed touch and look forward to hearing — and making heard — your great and courageous voice.”
Lebanon News
welcomes
highlights
Lebanon’s
faith,
freedom,
national
balance
Next
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
0
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
0
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
0
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-07
Azerbaijan will only send peacekeepers to Gaza if fighting stops completely: Source tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-02
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Middle East News
2025-11-02
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
0
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Lebanon News
08:45
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
2
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:53
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
11:36
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
Lebanon News
10:07
Pope Leo XIV arrives at Baabda Presidential Palace to a traditional folkloric welcome
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
6
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
Lebanon News
11:20
President Aoun welcomes Pope Leo XIV, highlights Lebanon’s faith, freedom, and national balance
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
8
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Lebanon News
11:46
Pope Leo XIV departs Baabda Palace for Apostolic Nunciature
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More