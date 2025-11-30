Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon

Lebanon News
30-11-2025 | 06:53
High views
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon
Pope Leo XIV concludes Turkey visit, heads to Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV has wrapped up his visit to Turkey and boarded the aircraft that will take him to Lebanon, where preparations are in full swing for a historic and deeply spiritual three-day visit.

Lebanon is preparing to welcome Pope Leo XIV for a landmark occasion, with multiple opportunities for the faithful to participate in major public events.

Lebanon News

concludes

Turkey

visit,

heads

Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit
Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon's weapons debate?
