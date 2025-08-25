US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army

25-08-2025 | 06:42
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army
0min
US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood praised the Lebanese government’s efforts to extend state authority across the country and restrict weapons to state institutions, alongside ongoing judicial and financial reforms. He said these steps help restore international confidence in Lebanon.

LaHood stressed the Lebanese army’s central role in maintaining security and stability, noting that he is working in Congress to secure continued U.S. support for the military.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received LaHood at the Grand Serail. The talks highlighted the importance of renewing the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s mandate to assist the army’s deployment in southern Lebanon.

Salam, for his part, underscored the need for Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, withdraw from occupied territories, end hostile actions, and release detainees, paving the way for reconstruction and recovery. 

He stressed that the army represents all Lebanese and that providing it with the necessary support is essential to strengthening security and stability.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Israel

Darin LaHood

Nawaf Salam

Lebanese Army

World Bank loan for Lebanon's reconstruction to be signed Tuesday
Lebanese government offices to close on September 4 for Prophet Muhammad's birthday
