Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

25-08-2025 | 09:16
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman
Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

The Lebanese Army announced Monday that one of the suspects arrested on August 14, identified as (B.J.), has been confirmed as a key figure in the abduction and killing of Lebanese Forces official Pascal Sleiman in Haqel, Jbeil, on April 7, 2024.

According to the army's statement, the suspect was apprehended by military intelligence, and subsequent investigations and surveillance operations revealed his involvement in the crime.

The army described him as among the most dangerous wanted men in Lebanon, accused of leading multiple criminal activities, including forming a gang specialized in stealing cars and smuggling them into Syria, running a kidnapping network targeting both Lebanese and foreigners for ransom, drug trafficking, distributing counterfeit currency, and forging documents for his associates.

