Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum
World News
17-11-2025 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum
The Louvre Museum said Monday that it was closing one of its galleries as a precaution after an audit revealed structural weaknesses in some of the beams in the building.
The Campana Gallery, which houses nine rooms dedicated to ancient Greek ceramics, will be closed while investigations are conducted into "the particular weakness of certain beams supporting the floors of the second floor," it said.
AFP
World News
Louvre
Gallery
France
Structural
Weakness
Museum
