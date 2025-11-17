Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

17-11-2025 | 10:54
Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum
0min
Louvre gallery closing due to structural weakness: Museum

The Louvre Museum said Monday that it was closing one of its galleries as a precaution after an audit revealed structural weaknesses in some of the beams in the building.

The Campana Gallery, which houses nine rooms dedicated to ancient Greek ceramics,  will be closed while investigations are conducted into "the particular weakness of certain beams supporting the floors of the second floor," it said.


AFP
 

