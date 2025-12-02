Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz spent several hours briefing U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus on what Israel described as documented reports alleging that Hezbollah has strengthened its capabilities while the Lebanese Army has failed to implement the ceasefire agreement.



According to the reports, which form the basis of messages Israel sent to Beirut through Washington and the mechanism committee, Israel has asked Lebanon to set a final deadline to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons. The message warned that Israel would expand its military operations if no timeline is agreed upon, and if the United States is not notified of that timeline.



Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed the warning during his meeting with Ortagus, outlining, he said, the steps Israel is taking to safeguard its security. A source familiar with the discussions said Washington informed Israel of the pressure it is exerting on Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.



Israel's security agencies, meanwhile, announced that they have finalized operational plans for a potential attack if no deadline is set.



A senior security official revealed that the Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had, until last week, approved targets covering all of Lebanon except Beirut due to U.S. pressure.



However, he said Beirut would no longer be exempt if Lebanon rejects Israel's conditions.



As Ortagus heads to Beirut, Israeli political and security leaders are weighing two options: launching a large-scale air and ground campaign targeting Hezbollah figures and infrastructure across Lebanon—including Beirut—combined with expanding army-controlled zones in the south, or limiting operations while Hezbollah continues to grow in strength.



"It's only a matter of time before a major operation begins," the official said, "unless the Americans halt it once again."