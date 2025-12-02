News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
News Bulletin Reports
02-12-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz spent several hours briefing U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus on what Israel described as documented reports alleging that Hezbollah has strengthened its capabilities while the Lebanese Army has failed to implement the ceasefire agreement.
According to the reports, which form the basis of messages Israel sent to Beirut through Washington and the mechanism committee, Israel has asked Lebanon to set a final deadline to resolve the issue of Hezbollah's weapons. The message warned that Israel would expand its military operations if no timeline is agreed upon, and if the United States is not notified of that timeline.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed the warning during his meeting with Ortagus, outlining, he said, the steps Israel is taking to safeguard its security. A source familiar with the discussions said Washington informed Israel of the pressure it is exerting on Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.
Israel's security agencies, meanwhile, announced that they have finalized operational plans for a potential attack if no deadline is set.
A senior security official revealed that the Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had, until last week, approved targets covering all of Lebanon except Beirut due to U.S. pressure.
However, he said Beirut would no longer be exempt if Lebanon rejects Israel's conditions.
As Ortagus heads to Beirut, Israeli political and security leaders are weighing two options: launching a large-scale air and ground campaign targeting Hezbollah figures and infrastructure across Lebanon—including Beirut—combined with expanding army-controlled zones in the south, or limiting operations while Hezbollah continues to grow in strength.
"It's only a matter of time before a major operation begins," the official said, "unless the Americans halt it once again."
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
US
Envoy
Morgan Ortagus
Hezbollah
Military
Action
Lebanon
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01
On-the-ground assessment: UN Security Council delegation heads to Lebanon and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01
Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-01
Israel on full alert: Could retaliation come from Syria, Yemen or abroad?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey seek dialogue as regional security concerns mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-30
Israel presses US for deadline on Hezbollah disarmament ahead of Morgan Ortagus' visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
Lebanon News
2025-11-04
UK and France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s reforms as PM Salam stresses importance of restricting weapons
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29
Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work
0
World News
2025-10-02
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
World News
2025-10-02
UK police say stabbing outside Manchester synagogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
03:35
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
03:35
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
03:09
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
03:09
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
02:45
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
Lebanon News
11:50
Israeli military accuses Hezbollah Unit 121 of assassinating four key Lebanese figures to conceal Beirut Port blast details
2
Lebanon News
06:51
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
Lebanon News
06:51
Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message
3
Lebanon News
04:40
Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican
Lebanon News
04:40
Around 150,000 people at Pope's Beirut mass: Vatican
4
Lebanon News
09:40
LBCI exclusive: Pope Leo sends message to President Aoun aboard flight leaving Beirut
Lebanon News
09:40
LBCI exclusive: Pope Leo sends message to President Aoun aboard flight leaving Beirut
5
Lebanon News
05:41
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
6
Lebanon News
03:35
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
03:35
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
7
Lebanon News
03:09
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
03:09
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
8
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Lebanon News
10:23
Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More