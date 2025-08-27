Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority

27-08-2025 | 09:40
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority
2min
Egypt’s president hails Lebanon’s steps to restore state authority

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi praised the measures taken by the Lebanese government in recent months to restore the organization of state institutions and assert authority across the country.

During a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Sisi affirmed Egypt’s full support for Lebanon’s efforts to regain stability and advance economic recovery and reconstruction.

He stressed the importance of the Lebanese state continuing its efforts to ensure Lebanon’s internal stability, security, and national unity.

Presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohamed el-Shennawy said Egypt is maintaining intensive talks with key international and regional actors to safeguard Lebanon’s stability, secure full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, and stress the importance of international support for Lebanese state institutions—particularly the army—to enable them to carry out their national duties.

Prime Minister Salam expressed deep gratitude to President Sisi for Egypt’s strong support, highlighting the historical ties between the two countries and their peoples.

Salam outlined his government’s priorities for the coming period, including strengthening cooperation and integration with Arab states, foremost among them Egypt.

The meeting also addressed updates on several regional issues.

