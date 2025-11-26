Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty emphasized his country’s firm commitment to Lebanon’s security and stability following a meeting with President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.



Abdelatty said his visit reflects Egypt’s deep engagement and its determination to support Lebanon during a critical moment, noting that the Egyptian and Lebanese presidents had recently discussed the latest developments in a phone call.



The minister conveyed Egypt’s support for President Aoun’s initiative, affirming the Lebanese Army’s readiness to assume control of all occupied points in the south. He stressed that Egypt is undertaking intensive efforts to shield Lebanon from any escalation, underscoring the necessity of halting Israel’s violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Abdelatty added that he delivered Egypt’s full backing for the Lebanese government’s decision to ensure all weapons remain under the authority of the Lebanese state. He reaffirmed that Cairo is invested in Lebanon’s stability and security.



He highlighted the importance of building on President Aoun’s vision to prevent further escalation, saying Egypt is using its regional network and contacts with all sides to support diplomatic solutions and avoid confrontation.