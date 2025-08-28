Macron tells Aoun Lebanese army’s exclusive weapons plan has broad European, international support

President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, who thanked him for his efforts that led to a consensus on extending the UNIFIL mandate until the end of 2027.



Macron emphasized that the plan the Lebanese army will implement to enforce the state’s exclusive control over weapons has received broad European and international support and should be executed with precision.



The two presidents also discussed preparations for upcoming international conferences aimed at rebuilding Lebanon and supporting the Lebanese army.